media release: Union Cab of Madison Cooperative will join this year’s citywide Make Music Madison celebration by hosting Make Music Madison: Union Cab Sessions on Sunday, June 21, 2026, featuring live local music, a kid zone, food from a taco truck, Union Cab merchandise, art from Video Store Ink, and community gathering at Union Cab.

Union Cab has long been home to a membership full of creative people and Union Cab Sessions is a chance to let that creative energy spill out into the open, as some of their own members will be on the performance lineup.

Make Music Madison is a free, citywide celebration held annually on June 21, filling parks, porches, shops, restaurants, community spaces, and other venues across Madison with music. Union Cab Sessions adds Union Cab’s cooperative voice to that celebration while highlighting the connections between local artists, workers, riders, and the broader Madison community.