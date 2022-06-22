× Expand facebook.com/UnionRoad.LiveMusic Union Road

media release: Union Road is known for their multi-genre variety of music ranging from the '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, through current hits. With something to please every crowd, Union Road appeals to easy-listeners and boot-scooters alike.

During the summer, bring your vintage autos from 5-10 pm for Car Night on Wednesdays (music at 6 p.m.), and Thursdays welcome motorcycle riders for Bike Night (music at 6:30 p.m.). Free. Weekend shows typically at 8 or 9 pm.