Union Trades Networking Event

From Ald. Charles Myadze's blog:

In an era where local job markets are fluctuating, and many individuals with traditional four-year degrees are seeking stability and better livelihoods, District 18 Alder Charles Myadze presents an exclusive opportunity to explore the promising world of union building trades.

March 27, 2024, 6-7pm, Warner Park Recreation Center

Join us for an enlightening networking event where you can engage directly with top employers in the union building trades. Whether you're considering a career change or exploring options for your future, this event offers a unique platform to connect with industry leaders and gain valuable insights into potential career paths.

The union building trades encompass a wide range of careers, each offering unique opportunities for growth and fulfillment. From carpentry and plumbing to electrical work and beyond, there's a trade for every passion and skillset. At our event, you'll have the chance to learn about these diverse career options and discover which path aligns best with your interests and goals.

One of the standout features of a career in the union building trades is the unparalleled support and benefits provided by union membership. From competitive wages and comprehensive healthcare coverage to job security and retirement benefits, union careers offer stability and peace of mind for you and your family. Learn more about the advantages of joining a union and how it can positively impact your future.

This event is free and open to the public, welcoming individuals from all backgrounds and experiences. Whether you're a seasoned professional or just starting your journey, everyone is encouraged to attend and explore the possibilities awaiting in the union building trades.

Don't miss out on this invaluable opportunity to connect, learn, and discover your path in the union building trades. Mark your calendar and join District 18 Alder Charles Myadze for an event that could shape your future for the better. We look forward to seeing you there!