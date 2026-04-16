Unitarian Meeting House 75th Anniversary Heritage Weekend

× Expand courtesy Friends of the Meeting House First Unitarian Meeting House in winter. First Unitarian Meeting House

media release: The Friends of the Meeting House is planning a weekend-long series of events.

Friday, June 5

Walking Tour: Inspired by Wright. Explore one of Madison’s most architecturally significant neighborhoods on a walking tour highlighting the exteriors of homes designed by Frank Lloyd Wright’s apprentices and their local contemporaries. Tour is 1.5 miles and includes hills. Please wear comfortable shoes! 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

$20 adults/$10 students and members of Friends of the Meeting House

Lecture and Reception: Beyond the Built: Frank Lloyd Wright’s Unrealized Vision for Madison with Emily Butler, FLW Foundation. Some of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most intriguing ideas for the city never made it beyond the drawing board. In a year that commemorates the 75th anniversary of the completion of the Unitarian Meeting House, this program explores Wright’s unbuilt designs, revealing how these projects deepen our understanding of his vision, imagination, and long relationship with Madison. 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

$20 adults/$10 students and members of Friends of the Meeting House

Saturday, June 6

Tour: Behind the Scenes at the Meeting House. For the true Wright enthusiast, this Behind-the-Scenes Tour offers an exclusive, 2.5-hour deep dive into the Meeting House’s hidden history. In addition to the 1951 Landmark spaces, this immersive experience grants access to other private spots not seen on Public Tours and takes you through the 1964 Taliesin Associated Architects-designed addition. Guests will enjoy a rare viewing of several original artifacts from the First Unitarian Society archives, providing a deeper look into the building's storied past. 9:30 a.m. to Noon; 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$60 adults/$30 students and Friends of the Meeting House

Sunday, June 7

Free Lecture: Rehabilitation of the Unitarian Meeting House - 75 Years of Effort. Explore the intersection of congregational stewardship and technical expertise in preserving a National Historic Landmark. Architect Charles Quagliana will provide an overview of the First Unitarian Society’s long-term preservation involvement, followed by a technical deep dive into recent rehabilitation projects—including the Landmark entrance, the Prow, and the roof structure. 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Drop-in Open House: Afternoon at the Meeting House. Explore one of Madison's most iconic buildings as the Frank Lloyd Wright designed Unitarian Meeting House celebrates its 75th Anniversary. Drop in anytime between 1 and 4 for this free event and learn more about both the history and ongoing preservation of this National Historic Landmark. 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.