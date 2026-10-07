from the Activist Calendar: Tues. Oct. 13 WI State Capitol (2 E. Main St.) No 765 – United Against the Line – A Day of Power! Two multi-billion-dollar, 765,000-volt transmission lines are proposed to cross much of southern Wisconsin. They are designed to move power across the region — not to deliver it to our communities. Our loss — higher electric bills and permanent damage to an ancient landscape found nowhere else. Their gain — the companies building it are guaranteed a profit on the build, paid through electric bills. No need — Wisconsin uses no more electricity today than it did twenty years ago. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission — the state board that permits power lines — will decide whether this one is built. What you do now becomes part of the record it decides on! For more info and to register, visit: https://no765line.org/

Registration is required for the whole day, however you get to Madison. Whole-day registration closes Wednesday, October 7. After that, you can still sign up for the State of the Campaign Address, at 4:30 pm.