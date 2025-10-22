United for Action: The Journey Toward Collective Youth Justice Advocacy in Wisconsin

media release: We all grow and change over time and deserve a chance to redeem ourselves when things go wrong. In order to ensure our children reach their full potential, we must provide them with opportunities to rebuild and reclaim responsibility for their lives.

This Youth Justice Action Month, we invite you to join us at our "United for Action" webinar on October 22, 2025 at 12pm. Whether you are a youth justice advocate in the making, reentry service provider, or a seasoned decisionmaker, join us to celebrate the youth justice work we've done together this year and unite with us for action in 2026 and beyond.

From "Radical Listening for Youth Justice" to fighting for more appropriate investments in our state budget, we've embarked on a journey towards a more developmentally appropriate youth justice system in Wisconsin. Our journey is far from over!