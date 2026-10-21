United Legal Workers Local 2320 Lunchtime Picket Line

media release: Legal Action of Wisconsin has repeatedly rejected the Union’s proposals to increase non-attorney salaries to actual living wages. And it’s not because they don’t have the money.

“Our members should not have to be living with their parents or pawning off their personal property to pay their bills every month,” said Caitlin Noonan, Milwaukee member President and bargaining team member.

What you can do: Attend the press conference and join the informational picket!

United Legal Workers (UAW Local 2320) will hold a Lunchtime Picket Line and Press Conference at Legal Action Wisconsin.

Date: Wednesday, October 21

Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Location: Outside of 744 Williamson Street, Suite 200, Madison, WI 53703

Whether you are able to attend or not, you can sign the petition: ulwpetition.nolsw.org.