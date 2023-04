media release: 11:30am: Yoga & Meditation

Noon-2pm: Soggy Prairie

3pm-8pm: Primal Enemy, Devangelist, Bastards Asylum, Amillennial, Nitemare Hippie Children, & Soul Riven

$20 ADV / $25 DOS (kids 5 and under free) – 100% of proceeds go to NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness)

All Ages