United Nations Association-Dane County

media release: The public meeting will include discussion on the upcoming United Nations Summit of the Future (September 22-23) which hopes to provide a blueprint for a re-energized and more effective United Nations to better deal with a myriad of global concerns, i.e. poverty and sustainable development, climate change, peace and security, human rights, weapons proliferation, health crises, care for refugees, safe management of AI, militarization of outer space etc., way too many “etc.’s” to mention. The discussion will be led by long time UNA activist Sam Romano and will focus on both the potential and limits of the UN to address these many concerns. We hope you will be able to join our gathering. unausadanecounty@gmail.com