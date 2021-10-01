RSVP for The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

media release: Exploring the Future of Ecosystem Restoration

For the 2021 fall lecture series, we explore the global movement to restore ecosystems. We will learn about international and local efforts and how environmental health and social justice intersect with restoration projects and community well-being.

Tuesday, October 5, 7–8:30 p.m.

Virtual talk: The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration

Hazel Thornton, Programme Officer for the United Nations (UN) Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre. 2021 marks the start of the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration – a ten-year effort to prevent, halt, and reverse the degradation of ecosystems on every continent and in every ocean. Join us as we explore the how, what, where, when, and why of this global movement that aims to tackle poverty, combat climate change, and prevent mass extinctions through the restoration of degraded ecosystems. Free. Register by October 1.