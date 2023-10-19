United States Marine Band

UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music concert.

media release: Tickets to this concert are sold out. Tickets valid until 7:15 pm, open seating thereafter. Standby options may exist depending on seat availability

For the first time in five years, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band returns to the Midwest on tour. Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig has programmed musical selections in the style of the band’s 17th Director John Philip Sousa, who initiated the concert tour tradition in 1891.

