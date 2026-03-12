The United States and the Middle East: Geopolitics, Resistance and Power

media release: April 17, 2026 from 8:30 am to 5 pm, UW-Madison Memorial Library, Room 126

The Middle East remains a vital site where political authority, social transformation, and cultural identity are continually negotiated and reimagined. Today, these questions are especially urgent: the visibility of Israel-Palestine on U.S. campuses, the region’s role in global economic and ecological debates, and the movement of people and cultural forms across borders. This interdisciplinary conference gathers scholars from various fields to examine how communities in the Middle East and its diasporas reshape politics, culture, and identity—on the ground, online, and through art. By highlighting these diverse expressions, the conference underscores the intersections between struggles in the Middle East, U.S. politics, and transnational solidarities, and invites participants to imagine new possibilities for justice and collective transformation.

This event is organized by the Middle East Studies Program at University of Wisconsin-Madison. It is cosponsored by IRIS NRC.

Free and open to the public