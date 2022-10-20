Online

United States of America: And Other Issues As They Arise

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public.

Tune in this Thursday to hear Asher Imtiaz talk about the issues and complexities of photographing people. Asher has worked around the USA documenting immigrants and minorities and capturing their stories.

To join, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

Missed a talk? If you missed one and want to watch it, scroll to it's announcement on our website under Events >Third Thursday and click "Watch the Talk" for the video.

Info

Lectures & Seminars
608 630-9797
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - United States of America: And Other Issues As They Arise - 2022-10-20 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - United States of America: And Other Issues As They Arise - 2022-10-20 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - United States of America: And Other Issues As They Arise - 2022-10-20 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - United States of America: And Other Issues As They Arise - 2022-10-20 19:00:00 ical