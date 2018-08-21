United Way Seasons of Caring Community Kickoff

press release: Mobilizing the caring power of our community, this event marks the start of United Way’s annual campaign to support our community’s Agenda for Change programming. Once again, we are rallying more than 800 attendees to participate in family-friendly volunteer projects, empowering volunteers to tackle our community’s toughest challenges. Please plan to join us and bring your family, friends, and colleagues and help make a difference! If you are unable to stay for the volunteer projects, please plan to join us for food, fun, and a short program!

Tuesday, August 21, 4:00 – 6:30 pm, Mallards Duck Pond, 2920 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison (MAP)