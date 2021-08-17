× Expand Hedi LaMarr Rudd

press release: As our community works to rebound from the lasting effects of COVID-19, we must come together to navigate the long-term recovery of Dane County. That is the driving force behind this year’s campaign! Help us spread the word and encourage participation in our week of Community Campaign Kickoff Events:

August 14 | 7:00 pm – United Way Spotlight Night at Forward Madison

Two exclusive ticket packages can be purchased through our unique link. Proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit United Way of Dane County

August 17 | Noon or 4:00 pm – Volunteer at Seasons of Caring: Community Kickoff

We’ll be gathering at the Olin Park Pavilion to assemble paper products packs, menstrual hygiene packs and will be hosting a diaper drive

Participants can register for one of two sessions

All in attendance will be strongly encouraged to wear masks for safety purposes

People can sign up to volunteer today

August 19 | 11:00 am – Virtual Campaign Kickoff

United Way President & CEO, Renee Moe, will be sharing information about our pandemic recovery efforts and 2021 Campaign goals along with this year’s Campaign Co-Chairs, Ginger Zimmerman (President of Murphy Desmond S.C.) and Daniel Frazier (Madison Market President of U.S. Bank.

Following our official Campaign announcement, we’ll be hosting a Schools of Hope panel, where we’ll be sharing more about our Schools of Hope 2.0 strategies.

Register today!

We hope to see you there!