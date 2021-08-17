Seasons of Caring Community Kickoff

Olin Park 1156 Olin-Turville Court , Madison, Wisconsin 53713

press release: As our community works to rebound from the lasting effects of COVID-19, we must come together to navigate the long-term recovery of Dane County. That is the driving force behind this year’s campaign! Help us spread the word and encourage participation in our week of Community Campaign Kickoff Events:

August 14 | 7:00 pm – United Way Spotlight Night at Forward Madison

  • Two exclusive ticket packages can be purchased through our unique link. Proceeds from each ticket sold will benefit United Way of Dane County

August 17 | Noon or 4:00 pm – Volunteer at Seasons of Caring: Community Kickoff

  • We’ll be gathering at the Olin Park Pavilion to assemble paper products packs, menstrual hygiene packs and will be hosting a diaper drive
  • Participants can register for one of two sessions
  • All in attendance will be strongly encouraged to wear masks for safety purposes
  • People can sign up to volunteer today

August 19 | 11:00 am – Virtual Campaign Kickoff

  • United Way President & CEO, Renee Moe, will be sharing information about our pandemic recovery efforts and 2021 Campaign goals along with this year’s Campaign Co-Chairs, Ginger Zimmerman (President of Murphy Desmond S.C.) and Daniel Frazier (Madison Market President of U.S. Bank.
  • Following our official Campaign announcement, we’ll be hosting a Schools of Hope panel, where we’ll be sharing more about our Schools of Hope 2.0 strategies.
  • Register today!

We hope to see you there!

Info

608-246-4342
