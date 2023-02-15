RSVP for United Way of Dane County Centennial Celebration

press release: On March 1, 2023, United Way of Dane County is wrapping up our Centennial year – and we invite the community to join us for a night of celebration! Please register to attend an evening of dinner and dancing, beginning at 5:00 pm at the Monona Terrace.

Event Location: Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center | 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, WI 53703

Event Schedule:

5:00 pm: Cocktail Reception

6:00 pm: Dinner and Program

8:00 pm: Music and Dancing

We couldn’t do our important work without the support of our many partners – and this is our way of saying thanks. Thank you for all you do to spark real change across Dane County! We hope to see you there as we officially launch into the next century of impact and innovation.

Semi-formal or cocktail attire is encouraged, but not required. Registration for the event is open through Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Thank you to our generous presenting sponsor, Madison Community Foundation!

To learn more and register for this event, visit www.unitedwaydanecounty.org