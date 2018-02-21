United Way of Dane County Annual Meeting
Sheraton Madison Hotel 706 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: Please join the United Way of Dane County Board of Directors for the 2018 Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition event. We will kick off the year, thank our volunteers, and launch the 2018-2022 Strategic Plan!
Wednesday, February 21, 7:30 – 9:00 am, Sheraton Madison Hotel, 706 John Nolen Drive
Free Event. Register online at www.unitedwaydanecounty.org/
Info
