RSVP for United Way of Dane County Golf Scramble

media release: United Way of Dane County invites the community to join us for our third annual Golf Scramble! Taking place on Friday, May 12 from 11:00 am-6:00 pm at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove, this event is an opportunity to enjoy a fun afternoon of golf and networking while supporting our Dane County community.

Interested participants can sign up as a foursome or a single golfer in a standard four-person golf scramble format. All proceeds will benefit United Way of Dane County and be invested to increase overall family well-being – so that more people have the support they need to lead healthy, thriving and secure lives that meet their own defined goals. Golfers will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle and create packs of essential items (called ImPacks) to be distributed to local families in need. Hosted by LINC (Lead. Impact. Network. Change.).

The day’s agenda includes:

  • 11:00 am: Registration opens – boxed lunches will be available, ImPacks volunteer opportunity
  • 11:45 am: Ball toss contest
  • 12:00 pm: Shotgun Start
  • 5:00 pm: Dinner buffet, cash bar, last chance for raffle prizes
  • 5:30 pm: Raffle prizes and team prizes announced

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite with a suggested donation amount of $150 for a single golfer and $600 for a foursome. Your donation will go directly towards helping more families get what they need in the areas of early childhood, education, income and health – better positioning our entire community to thrive.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available! Please see the details here.

The Oaks Golf Course, Cottage Grove 4740 Pierceville Road, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
608-246-4350
