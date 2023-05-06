RSVP for United Way of Dane County Golf Scramble

media release: United Way of Dane County invites the community to join us for our third annual Golf Scramble! Taking place on Friday, May 12 from 11:00 am-6:00 pm at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove, this event is an opportunity to enjoy a fun afternoon of golf and networking while supporting our Dane County community.

Interested participants can sign up as a foursome or a single golfer in a standard four-person golf scramble format. All proceeds will benefit United Way of Dane County and be invested to increase overall family well-being – so that more people have the support they need to lead healthy, thriving and secure lives that meet their own defined goals. Golfers will also have the opportunity to participate in a raffle and create packs of essential items (called ImPacks) to be distributed to local families in need. Hosted by LINC (Lead. Impact. Network. Change.).

The day’s agenda includes:

11:00 am: Registration opens – boxed lunches will be available, ImPacks volunteer opportunity

11:45 am: Ball toss contest

12:00 pm: Shotgun Start

5:00 pm: Dinner buffet, cash bar, last chance for raffle prizes

5:30 pm: Raffle prizes and team prizes announced

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite with a suggested donation amount of $150 for a single golfer and $600 for a foursome. Your donation will go directly towards helping more families get what they need in the areas of early childhood, education, income and health – better positioning our entire community to thrive.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available! Please see the details here.