United We Dance DJs

media release: Experience the energy of a music festival — all in one unforgettable night. United We Dance takes you on a genre-blending journey through the best of electronic music, past and present.

Our resident DJs mix house, techno, bass, and trance into seamless, high-energy sets packed with original edits, massive drops, and euphoric crowd moments. Expect reimagined hits from FISHER, Skrillex, Martin Garrix, Chris Lake, John Summit, Tiësto, Dom Dolla, and more — all with a UWD twist.

Whether you’re a seasoned raver or new to the scene, we guarantee an electrifying night filled with over-the-top production, immersive visuals, and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere. United We Dance was created as an all-inclusive event for every gender, sexual orientation, race, and background. Come as you are. We are United — and United, We Dance.

Festival attire encouraged.