Uniting in Our Explorations of Eco-village in Madison

press release: Join us for a *special* 2nd Tuesday ASH Potluck to discuss the potential of saving the last remaining large farm in Madison—Voit Farm! This famous property (on Milwaukee St near Woodman’s East) is threatened with being turned into cookie-cutter subdivision. Madison can do better than this! At ASH (Affordable & Sustainable Housing) we are striving to create a carbon net-zero, cooperatively owned housing project that is diverse, inclusive, centered around social justice and community. Come join us to discuss how Voit Farm could be that place. If nothing else, you’ll have a good meal and meet some new friends. Bring a dish to share, if you can. For more info, call Tim at 608-630-3633