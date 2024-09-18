Uniting Our Ritmos

media release: Join us in kicking off Latine Heritage Month 2024 in a dance class led by the creator and founder of Black Power Dance, Francis Medrano! We will learn Afro-Peruvian dance styles, followed by a meal, refreshments and socializing. Please note that this even has limited capacity and is first come, first serve. Get ready to dance the evening away and unite our communities through the power of movement and music!

Latine Heritage Month: Illuminating Our Voices

September 15-October 15, 2024

This year’s theme, Illuminating Our Voices, showcases how Latine people share their passions and cultures through the arts. Ranging from dance to music, the visual arts to comedy, these forms of expression have bold and vibrant histories within Latine communities. Illuminating Our Voices amplifies the diversity within Latine cultures and allows individuals to share their stories in connection with the community. Join us this month as we uplift Latine voices with joy, power and pride. Find this year's events at https://students.wisc.edu/latine/.