× Expand universalsound.us Universal Sound on stage. Universal Sound

media release: Universal Sound is performing a FREE concert on Sunday, November 1, 2-4 pm at the Warner Park Community Center. Come enjoy this popular local dance band play your favorite songs (Rock, Pop, Country, Soul, Waltzes and more) from the 1950s to today. All ages are welcome to attend. This concert is a benefit for NewBridge Madison, a nonprofit agency that provides services for lower income older adults (age 60+) in the community. and is sponsored by the Circle of Friends of the Warner Park Community Center.