media release: Parking is available at the Bluewater Bay Parking lot. Enjoy a 30–40 minute astronomy talk at sunset followed by telescope viewing, weather permitting. Great for ages 8+ (talk) and 4+ (viewing).

Presenters:

June 28: Abby Waggoner

Aug. 9: Jodie Kiyokawa

Universe in the Park (UitP) is a popular outreach program of the Department of Astronomy at the University of Wisconsin – Madison in partnership with UW Space Place. UitP is predicated on a very simple idea: the best environment in which to introduce the general public to astronomy is outside under dark skies.

Since 1996, the UitP program has visited state parks throughout Wisconsin during the summer camping season, with experts giving talks and slide shows, answering questions, and letting the general public view astronomical objects through one of the UitP telescopes.

Badger Talks is honored to partner with Universe in the Park for program coordination, scheduling, and marketing.

UitP visits are scheduled based on requests and the availability of UitP volunteers to lead the sessions.