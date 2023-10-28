University Avenue Holiday Lights Volunteers

× Expand Jon Pfeiffer The annual University Avenue Holiday Lights display is sponsored by the Kammer Family Foundation.

media release: The holiday spirit comes early this year. That's because University Avenue in Madison will transform this Saturday, Oct. 28, with the annual University Avenue Holiday Lights! This magical display is possible thanks to community volunteers, and more help is needed in order to complete the project.

This community tradition, organized by the Kammer Family Foundation, promises a day filled with holiday cheer and coffee and donuts for volunteers!

Where: University Avenue along 2719 Marshall Court and University Bay Drive (in Madison, WI, along the train tracks)

When: Saturday, October 28th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bring your family and friends! AT LEAST 50 Volunteers are needed to help String The Lights! Let us know if you can bring a ladder. Eye protection and gloves are suggested.

RSVP: Volunteers can contact Chris Kammer at 608-347-4045 or drchriskammer@yahoo.com to RSVP.

Join us this Saturday as University Avenue twinkles into a dazzling winter spectacle. Let the colors transport you to a world of wonder and warmth as our community comes alive with the spirit of togetherness. Share smiles with neighbors, create memories with friends, and revel in the camaraderie of fellow community members amidst a truly heartwarming atmosphere.

https://www.facebook.com/events/880712603426184/