× Expand Jon Pfeiffer The annual University Avenue Holiday Lights display is sponsored by the Kammer Family Foundation.

press release: The University Avenue Holiday Lights are Madison’s most viewed dazzling display this time of year. Celebrating their 25th year of lighting University Avenue, the 140,000-light display from 2,000+ light strings stretching three football fields in length, is a Madison tradition. This year’s colorful light display pays tribute to those on the front lines of the pandemic. The subtle red flashing lights in the middle of the pink lights in the center of the display represent the heartbeat of our city. The people of our city are represented by the center sections of pink, which are surrounded and protected by the blue sections which honor our frontline workers. The multicolored lights represent world diversity and unity. The “bookends” of red and white lights represent our Wisconsin Badgers and you can bet you'll find some Packer green and gold together in there too!

Started by Dr. Jack Kammer, a Madison dentist, the lights are a constant symbol of the holiday spirit. His son, Dr. Chris Kammer, carries on the tradition of providing holiday cheer to anyone of any race or religion during a time of year meant for unity and peace.

Many people aren’t aware that donations are needed every year to bring this beautiful display to life. This year, the non-profit 501 c3 Kammer Family Foundation rewired much of the electrical ($3,000) and purchased new 5 mm LED multi-directional lights ($11,000). Electric power and storage are $4,000 a year. Approximately 50 volunteers show up both in the fall and the spring to put up and take down the many lights. This year, the volunteer crew began working in August and almost every weekend since then til now trimming the trees, cleaning the grounds, and hanging the lights.

They Want Your Holiday to Shine Too! So They’re Giving Away Lights!

This Friday, December 11, people are invited to stop by Everyday Kitchen, at the west end of the University Avenue Holiday Lights display, between 4 and 8:00 p.m. on the outdoor patio and get free lights, while supplies last. Since upgrading to the newer technology, they now have hundreds of new and used strings of lights available to give away!. Dr. Chris Kammer says he just wants the lights to go to homes where others will enjoy them. Though not required at this event, donations to the Kammer Family Foundation are much appreciated as they keep the trees maintained, and supply the power. Anyone who donates to the Kammer Family Foundation, and places a to-go order from Everyday Kitchen, will receive a $5 e-gift card from Everyday Kitchen.

Attendees are encouraged to park on Marshall Court and access the patio through Everyday Kitchen or access the patio from the bike path.

For more information, please contact Dr. Chris Kammer at drchriskammer@yahoo.com or by calling 608-347-4045. This treasured holiday display is entirely supported by the public's donations. Financial support can be made at www. universityavenueholidaylights. com.

About The Kammer Family Foundation

From the first tree lighting in 1996, The Kammer Family Foundation has attracted local businesses to support this showcase of holiday spirit. The Kammer Family Foundation encourages Dane County residents to keep this Madison tradition strong through donations. To contribute to the University Avenue Holiday Lights and its continued growth, tax-deductible donations can be made and sent to:

The Kammer Family Foundation:

8313 Greenway Blvd, Ste. 200

Middleton, WI 53562

To donate, visit universityavenueholidayl ights.com.