University Avenue Reconstruction

press release: The city of Madison Engineering Division and village of Shorewood Hills would like to invite the public to attend a public involvement meeting about the upcoming reconstruction project on University Avenue in Madison.

The meeting is an open house format, which includes a formal presentation and panel question and answer session for the community to give input about the project.

The meeting is 6-8 p.m., June 13, at the UW Credit Union Corporate Office located at 3500 University Ave., Madison, Wis.

The project focuses on the reconstruction of University Avenue between Shorewood Boulevard and University Bay Drive. The project was necessary because the area of University included in the project needed pavement improvements, bike and pedestrian accommodations, and safer pedestrian and bike crossings on University Bay Drive. The project will also include the replacement of sanitary sewer and water main. It will also include an upgrade to the stormwater sewer system. The project may also include improvements to the stormwater management infrastructure to help with flooding in the project area.

The proposed reconstruction includes:

New roadway pavement, curb, gutter and driveway aprons

Improved roadway geometry to help improve congestion in intersections

New curb ramps

Widened terraces

New sidewalks

New crosswalk markings

New traffic signals

Safer turn lane designs

Construction is expected to begin in Spring 2021.

This project involves the City of Madison, Village of Shorewood Hills, Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). Funding for the project will be shared between FHWA, the City of Madison and the Village of Shorewood Hills.

To follow project updates through the process, click over to the University Ave. project page on the City’s website.

Stay connected with the Engineering Division on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityofMadisonEngineering