RSVP for University League Annual Meeting

press release: “A Message in the Music” will be Leotha Stanley’s topic as he speaks at the University League’s Luncheon and Annual Meeting on May 9th at Blackhawk Country Club. Members of the public are welcome to attend and will be able to register starting April 18th. The cost for the luncheon and program will be $25.

A UW track and-field star, a Madison firefighter and paramedic, a UW administrator, a composer, choir director, and author of children’s books, Leotha Stanley has had an unparalleled career. He turned his full attention to music in 2000, and the whole community has benefited: he coordinates the music for Madison’s Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Observance, he has brought gospel carols to the Madison Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert, he has directed five choirs at Mount Zion Baptist Church, and he has developed an extremely successful program that incorporates African-American music in children’s literacy education.