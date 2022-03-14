RSVP for University League Spring Luncheon

media release: University League Presents its Spring Luncheon and Lecture: “The History and Mystery of the Edmund Fitzgerald”

Most people know a bit about the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald from Gordon Lightfoot’s 1976 hit ballad of the same name. But there’s so much more to the story. Rochelle Pennington, a gifted writer and lively storyteller describes the mysterious and controversial shipwreck of the Great Lakes freighter the Edmund Fitzgerald and the death of its 29-man crew in the winter of 1975. Various theories and opposing views of the dive detectives are presented. She will lead us from the launch of the ship in 1958 to its final radio broadcasts, and from the Fitz’s discovery on Lake Superior’s bottom to the raising of artifacts from its watery grave.

11:00 A.M to 1:00 P.M., March 23, 2022, Blackhawk Country Club, 3606 Blackhawk Dr., Madison

Cost: Lecture and Lunch $30. (Reservation deadline: Monday, March 14)

For more information and to register, please visit: univleague.wisc.edu/programs.