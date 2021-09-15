RSVP for University League Fall Coffee

press release: 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, Wednesday, September 22, 2021, Blackhawk Country Club. Registration deadline: Wednesday September 15, 2021. Registration and informational: univleague.wisc.edu/programs.

Dr. Amy Gilman, who joined the Chazen in 2017 and is the Director of the Chazen Museum of Art at UW-Madison, will discuss the role of university art museums, and how the Chazen adjusted its focus during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Gilman will also discuss ongoing changes in the museum field, and the call for directors and their institutions to respond to pressing national issues.

Since her arrival, she has stewarded several major initiatives including, prior to the COVID pandemic, the dramatic expansion of the museum’s hours to 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. Gilman is a progressive leader and an advocate for the role of the university art museum on campus and in the community. During COVID, she developed a unique program to create fully virtual curriculum modules connecting permanent-collection objects with the themes of resilience and surviving trauma, and art and activism for faculty across the university to incorporate into their teaching during the unusual academic year.