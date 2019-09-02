RSVP for University League Fall Coffee

press release: Join University League for an enlightening presentation from Kaleem Caire: "One City Today: Transforming Early Education"

Kaleem Caire is a trailblazer, a change agent, a social entrepreneur, a national leader in K-12 education reform, and an innovator. In 2015, he launched One City Early Learning Centers, a 21st-century preschool aimed at eliminating the racial achievement gap at its core. In 2018, One City won the "Best of Madison" award for Childcare. This successful model is now expanding into first grade classes and beyond. One City Schools' mission is to prepare young children for success in school and life and to ensure they are on track to succeed in a college and career- preparatory programs in High School. Kaleem is a fifth generation Madisonian and a graduate of the University of Wisconsin School of Education.

