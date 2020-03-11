RSVP for University League Spring Luncheon

press release: "Kids of Incarcerated Parents” by Professor Pajarita Charles of the UW.

Thursday, March 19, 2020, Social Time: 11:00 a.m; Lunch: 11:30 a.m. and the presentation afterward. Ending 1:00 p.m.

Reservation deadline: March 11. Cost: $27 No refunds after this date.

Nakoma Golf Club, 4145 Country Club Road, Madison.

University League Spring Luncheon Presentation on "Positive Outcomes for Kids of Incarcerated Parents”.

Join us for a presentation of the consequences of parent-child separation and the justice or injustice of incarceration. The University League invites you to attend a presentation by Professor Pajarita Charles of the University of Wisconsin School of Social Work. Her primary interest is in preventive intervention research that promotes positive outcomes among children and families affected by the criminal justice system.

Non-members are welcome. For more information and to download your registration form, please visit: univleague.wisc.edu/programs.