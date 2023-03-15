RSVP for University League Spring Luncheon

media release: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 11:00 am, Blackhawk Country Club

Sarah Day, a popular and widely recognized core company actor with American Players Theatre since 1986, will speak about being an actress, her life in the theater, and some of what goes on behind the scenes.

Cost: $30 per person Registration Deadline: March 15.

Sarah Day has been a member of the Acting Company of American Players Theatre in Spring Green, Wisconsin, since 1986. There she has had the privilege of appearing in many roles in plays written by Shakespeare, Chekhov, Wilde, Sheridan, O’Neill, Shaw, Miller, Williams, Beckett, and fellow Madison native Thornton Wilder.

Sarah is a true Madisonian – she recounts, "I went to Odana Elementary, Cherokee Junior High, West High, and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.” She began her theatrical career at Wilson Street East Dinner Playhouse while pursuing her BA in History at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Local audiences have gotten to know Sarah as a member of Forward Theater Company. She acted in two out of three shows in Forward's first season, including a scene-stealing turn as the daffy mother Luella in Christopher Durang's contemporary political satire Why Torture Is Wrong, and the People Who Love Them. She continues to serve as an integral member of Forward's advisory board. While audiences may know Sarah Day on stage, they probably don't know as much about her as a person. Sarah is fiercely proud to call Wisconsin home. Local pride is a reason that bringing Equity theater to her hometown, via Forward Theater Company, is so important to her. She was named a Fellow of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts and Letters in 2018.

