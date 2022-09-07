RSVP for University League Fall Coffee

press release: A lecture by Tanya Zastrow: “Olbrich Botanical Gardens: Past, Present, and Future”

10:00 am - 12:00 pm, Wednesday, September 14, 2022, Maple Bluff Country Club, 500 Kensington Drive.

$20. Donations to our scholarship fund are invited. Registration required by Wednesday, September 7. Registration and information at: univleague.wisc.edu/programs. Non-members are welcome, and we welcome new members. A Continental breakfast will be served.

Director Tanya Zastrow has worked in public gardens for 18 years, including 7 years as the Director of Programs at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas, Austin.

She will speak about the Olbrich Gardens’ origins in the early 1950’s,

its historical development, and will describe the garden’s variety of Midwestern hardy plants, the Rose Garden, the Thai Pavilion and Garden, and also the Olbrich’s specialty gardens such as the Perennial Garden, the Sunken Garden, the Herb Garden, the Rain Garden, and more.