RSVP for University League Spring Luncheon

1:00 pm - 2:30 pm, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Registration deadline: Saturday, March 20, 2021. Free!

press release: Gail Ambrosius realized her dream of becoming a chocolatier in 2004 and this has grown into a thriving neighborhood business serving major restaurant and catering customers, web customers, and local fans who visit for “just one” dark chocolate truffle.

“In my opinion, good chocolate is its own food group. A little bit feeds the soul and fires the imagination. I want people to experience the real thing, without lots of sugar, and other ingredients that most people confuse with the taste of chocolate.”

Chocolate is prepared from the fruit of the Theobroma cacao, a tropical tree whose name means "food of the gods" in Greek. Join us and Gail in learning why!

Registration and information for Zoom and pre-ordering for the optional chocolate tasting: univleague.wisc.edu/ programs.