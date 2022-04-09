University of Nebraska-Lincoln Wind Ensemble
UW Hamel Music Center-Mead Witter Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music concert. Free.
media release: Part of the College Band Directors National Association – North Central Division Conference.
Program
Jolley: March!
Day: Windborne
Holst: A Fugal Overture
Hearshen: Symphony on Themes of John Philip Sousa, IV. After “Hands Across the Sea”
