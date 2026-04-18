media release: CITY OF SUN PRAIRIE TO RECOGNIZE MAY AS AFFORDABLE HOUSING MONTH

Sun Prairie, WIS. – The City of Sun Prairie will be recognizing May as Affordable Housing Month by offering community members a variety of events designed to increase understanding of and engagement in housing issues. Activities planned are outlined below and are offered in partnership with the Sun Prairie Housing Coalition, Sun Prairie Area School District, Dane County Historical Society, Sun Prairie Public Library, Boundless Tiny Homes, and UW Health.

Unjust Deeds: Racial Covenants in Dane County

On Thursday, June 4 the Dane County Historical Society will be at the Sun Prairie Library Community Room from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. to discuss racial covenants, which in the 20th century barred non-white residents from owning property in American suburbs. Despite becoming unenforceable after the Fair Housing Act of 1968, their effects linger. A local historian will present this history, and a traveling exhibit will be available at the library throughout June.