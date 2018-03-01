Unleashing the Power of Prevention by Targeting Environmental Exposures to Toxic Chemicals and Pollutants

press release: Speaker: Bruce Lanphear, MD, MPH (Clinician Scientist, BC Children's Research Institute and Professor in the Faculty of Health Sciences, Simon Fraser University, Vancouver, British Columbia).

Over the past 50 years, major causes of common death, disease and disability, like cancer, heart disease, lung disease and brain-based disorders, have been identified. In 2015, an estimated 9 million deaths - 16% of all deaths worldwide were due to pollution – three times more deaths than AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria combined. Many more are due to asbestos, tobacco, motor vehicle injuries, toxic chemicals and other preventable causes. Yet we continue to invest the vast majority of our health dollars on treatment and a never-ending, elusive search for cures. Using three videos, Dr. Lanphear will show how our health is inextricably linked with the environment and illuminate key concepts that are essential to prevent disease and disability.