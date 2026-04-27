Unless You Become a Child

media release: Join us for a soul-nourishing day of meditation, music, wisdom, and community—a celebration of mindfulness for all ages! Pause. Breathe. Reconnect.

Register now:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfGyXnCovlIwbJSy8UKTJXEmiZTFdjwJnk7b5a1g0Y0yzKk2w/viewform?usp=header

What to expect:

* Importance of Body, Mind and Soul

* Kids Activities

* Wisdom Sessions

* Live Music Meditation

* Complimentary food

* Special performances

Bring your family & friends and experience a day of peace, joy, and connection.

Saturday, May 2, 2026, 9 AM – 5 PM CST, Horizon Elementary School, 625 N Heatherstone Dr, Sun Prairie

FREE ENTRY FREE FOOD

For Support /Donations, Zelle- 91surekha@gmail.com. Your generosity helps make events like this possible. Please forward to your friends and family.

Don’t miss this beautiful experience! Let’s come together to breathe, relax, and awaken.