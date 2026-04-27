Unless You Become a Child

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media release: Join us for a soul-nourishing day of meditation, music, wisdom, and community—a celebration of mindfulness for all ages! Pause. Breathe. Reconnect. 

 Register now:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfGyXnCovlIwbJSy8UKTJXEmiZTFdjwJnk7b5a1g0Y0yzKk2w/viewform?usp=header

 What to expect:

* Importance of Body, Mind and Soul

* Kids Activities

* Wisdom Sessions

* Live Music Meditation

* Complimentary food

* Special performances

 Bring your family & friends and experience a day of peace, joy, and connection.

 Saturday, May 2, 2026,  9 AM – 5 PM CST,  Horizon Elementary School, 625 N Heatherstone Dr, Sun Prairie

 FREE ENTRY FREE FOOD

For Support /Donations, Zelle- 91surekha@gmail.com. Your generosity helps make events like this possible. Please forward to your friends and family. 

 Don’t miss this beautiful experience! Let’s come together to breathe, relax, and awaken.

Info

Special Interests
608-901-9333
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