press release: The Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society Presents:

Unloading History: Self-Unloading Schooner Barges of Wisconsin

Caitlin Zant, Wisconsin Historical Society

Shipwreck diver Caitlin Zant of the Wisconsin Historical Society will join us to present the results of this summer’s work on the Transfer, a self-unloading schooner barge that went down off Milwaukee in 1923. Never before seen images of the wreck will be highlighted.

Thursday, October 10, 2019, 7:00 PM, Wisconsin Historical Society Gallery 11 (by the Hamilton Collection on the Lower Level)