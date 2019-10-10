Unloading History: Self-Unloading Schooner Barges of Wisconsin

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: The Charles E. Brown chapter of the Wisconsin Archeological Society Presents:

Unloading History:  Self-Unloading Schooner Barges of Wisconsin

 Caitlin Zant, Wisconsin Historical Society

 Shipwreck diver Caitlin Zant of the Wisconsin Historical Society will join us to present the results of this summer’s work on the Transfer, a self-unloading schooner barge that went down off Milwaukee in 1923.  Never before seen images of the wreck will be highlighted.

Thursday, October 10, 2019,  7:00 PM, Wisconsin Historical Society Gallery 11 (by the Hamilton Collection on the Lower Level)

Wisconsin Historical Society 816 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
608-264-6494
