Unlock Your Peak Mindset

media release: Madison Nordic Ski Club invites you to experience the power of Sports Psychology. Learn about strategies to increase your enjoyment and confidence in Nordic skiing and in other outdoor pursuits: setting goals, building confidence in racing, holding yourself accountable, and keeping happy and positive during the process. Sports Psychologist Michael Ceely will lead this engaging workshop giving concrete techniques and strategies to improve your mental fitness! We hope you can come join us.

Cost: Free for Madnorski club members, $10-15 suggested donation for public

Bring: Pen and notebook and get ready to set some inspiring goals for 2025!

RSVP: People who register with an RSVP will be assured seating/entrance. Space is limited.

This is an excellent way to start the new year!

For more information, go to https://www.madnorski.org/