press release: Finding care for patients with mental health issues can be a challenge in wealthy countries; those roadblocks are often compounded in low-resource settings in the U.S. and across the world.

The challenges and innovative solutions for mental health will be under scrutiny this month, when an interdisciplinary group of experts from Nigeria, Uganda, Ethiopia, Milwaukee and Madison gather for a learning exchange in Milwaukee and at UW-Madison. The learning exchange will begin with site visits in Milwaukee and Madison, and, on June 20 and 21, the group will attend a two-day workshop at UW-Madison.

To wrap up the learning exchange, two public lectures will be held at the UW-Madison campus. The lectures will allow the group to lead, and members of the community to join, a global conversation and call to action to improve mental health care that follows principles of human dignity, quality and a service continuum that includes community-based care.

The group hopes to build on these site visits, workshop days and public lectures, as well as past collaboration, to form an ongoing professional network in pursuit of solutions to mental health care challenges.

The lectures include:

Unlocking Mental Health Care: A Global Conversation, June 27, 5:30 to 7:00 p.m., Signe Skott Cooper Hall. An international panel of mental health professionals will share their experiences and insights about how to reduce stigma, improve quality and transform mental health care. They will also discuss innovative strategies such as community-based care, ceasing the shackling of patients and other punitive practices, and working to address substance abuse, trauma and mental health in an integrated way.

Speakers include: Muktar Beshir Ahmed, Ethiopia; Hafsa Lukwata Sentogo, Uganda; Ojo Tunde Masseyferguson, Nigeria; Sadat Abiri, Madison; Sebastian Ssempijja, Milwaukee.

A reception follows the presentation. Signe Skott Cooper Hall is accessible by the #80 bus. Parking is free after 4:30 p.m. in Lots 60 and 64. Bicycle parking is also available.

Global Psychiatry Grand Rounds— Critical Cases in Community-based Care: A Global Conversation, June 28, 7:30 to 9:00 a.m., Room 1325, Health Science Learning Center. Presenters will share innovative mental health care programs from Nigeria, Uganda and Ethiopia, highlighting community-based care, collaboration with traditional healers and reduction or elimination of punitive practices. They will feature critical cases for consideration and discussion.

Speakers include: Muktar Beshir Ahmed, Ethiopia; Hafsa Lukwata Sentogo, Uganda; Ojo Tunde Masseyferguson, Nigeria.

HSLC is accessible by the #80 bus. Parking can be found in Lot 75 (the hospital ramp) and Lot 76. Bicycle parking is also available.