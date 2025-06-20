Unlocking the Power of Habits, Routines and Strategies

media release: Join us to discover how habits, routines, and strategies can enhance your life at any stage, backed by compelling evidence that supports these effective and practical approaches. Register to attend the program in person at one of eight locations across Wisconsin. Participants can register to join online from anywhere via Zoom, or attend in person by contacting a host site.

About the guest presenter: Gordon Giles, PhD, OTR/L, FAOTA, is a professor at Samuel Merritt University. His research focuses on understanding how people think and function in daily life and identifying the most effective ways to support individuals with varying levels of brain function.

About the program and series: The Healthy Living with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) series is a support and education program about brain health and living well with MCI. Classes offer attendees guidance and science-backed strategies for living and coping with memory and thinking changes. Nathaniel Chin, MD, a memory clinic doctor with UW Health and medical director of the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC), is the medical director and host of the series.

What is mild cognitive impairment?

MCI is an intermediate stage between the expected cognitive decline of normal aging and the more pronounced decline of dementia. Learn more about MCI on our website, watch recordings of past programs on our YouTube Channel or listen to special Dementia Matters podcast episodes on our website.

Have you recently received a diagnosis of MCI? Learn more about next steps and resources following a diagnosis on our website