Unlocking Your Brave

press release: What is holding you back from the life you want to lead? In this engaging workshop, Crista Samaras will coach you on how to bravely and authentically go after what you want. Understanding and confronting self-doubt requires bravery, and this interactive session will teach you to cultivate brave thought that leads to brave action. Join us for a morning of laughter, learning, and developing the tools you need to break free from your comfort zone.

Crista Samaras is the Founder and CEO of Brave Enterprises, conducting Bravery Training with corporate groups such as RK&O, Goldman Sachs, and LPK. With her beginnings in lacrosse, Crista was on the US Women’s Lacrosse Team from 1995 – 2007 and competed in the 2001 and 2005 World Cup Games winning gold and silver metals. In 2004, she started her own lacrosse companies that focused on empowering female players. Her work with these players convinced her of the benefits of Bravery Training, not just for young women, but for everyone.