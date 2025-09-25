Unlocking Your Purpose & Potential

media release; Join DreamBank in Madison, WI for this in-person special event!

DreamBank is honored to welcome our vibrant community of dreamers to a very special Hispanic Heritage Month celebration! Centered around a powerful message from keynote speaker Erika Cruz, founder of the Courage Driven Latina Coaching Program, this event invites guests to savor traditional dishes from local-favorites Mi Casa Es Tu Casa and La Taguara, plus enjoy spirited music and dancing by Rebulú Group as we honor the rich cultural heritage of the Hispanic community.

As a renowned coach who has successfully guided countless dreamers to uncover clarity in their purpose, Erika will delve into the unique cultural strengths and values that can help unlock your true potential. You'll also gain practical tools and insights to align with your greater purpose, leading to meaningful impact in your personal and professional life, as well as within your community.

Event schedule:

5-5:30 pm – Welcome, Dreamers! Enjoy traditional Hispanic food, beverages and mingling

5:30-6 pm – Keynote Speaker, Erika Cruz

6-7 pm – Closing Celebration – Continued community connection with food, music and dancing

