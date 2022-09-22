Unmanned Ship, Heet Deth, m. martin
2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Proof of vaccination required for entry. Masks are required at all times for audience members and performers. Low capacity event. DOORS 6:30 / SHOW 7:00 / DONE BY 9:30.
Communication is pleased to welcome 2 Chicago bands: Unmanned Ship and Heet Deth.
Unmanned Ship is a thrilling and unorthodox combination of psychedelic rock, jazz-informed improvisation and Midwestern weirdness.
Heet Deth is a sour, hilarious, danceable party band that writes songs with political themes and clean, downtuned guitars.
m. martin is a Madison singer/songwriter who can also be heard (in more amplified form) in Coordinated Suicides as well as Caryatids.
You can hear Unmanned Ship here: https://unmannedship.bandcamp.com/track/crumbz
You can hear Heet Deth here: https://heetdeth.bandcamp.com/album/heet-deth-hooray
You can hear m. martin here: https://mmartinsolo.bandcamp.com/releases
ALL AGES, SOBER SPACE, SAFER SPACE. Social distancing required.
