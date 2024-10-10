media release: Many of you know T.L. Luke from her Auntie Luke Explains cartoons and illustrations in Isthmus (including the October cover) and elsewhere. But did you know that T.L. has been one of ALL's Teaching Artists during the Summer Youth Arts Camps?

Be sure to support T.L. at Unnatural, an event collaboration with Tori's Trinkets tomorrow night, Thursday, October 10 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at Commonwealth Gallery (100 S. Baldwin, Third Floor). You can see their Unnatural Collection of items at T.L.'s website.

This Halloween themed event (costumes encouraged!) will feature illustrated goods from T.L., jewelry from Tori's Trinkets, as well as vendors like Disco Cherry Bakery, Lily Forest Design (flowers), Pharmastrology (tarot readings).