Unplugging to Recharge

media release:Join Disability:IN Wisconsin for this important webinar.

Social media apps and websites have many positive attributes, such as staying connected with loved ones around the world, kick-starting social movements, and providing an outlet for self-expression. However, is it possible that the time you spend scrolling is having a negative impact on your life? Content includes:

•The psychological impact of being plugged in 24/7

•Strategies to unplug digitally and mentally

•Practical ways to reclaim a sense of work-life balance

•Addressing unhealthy digital habits

Speaker: Jessica Coats, trainer, Empathia employee assistance provider and hosted by Julie Okoro, Children's Wisconsin and Disability:IN Wisconsin program committee member.