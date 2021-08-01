× Expand Tyson Purcell

press release: $7

Madison Comedy Week is proud to present our kick-off event this year as Unreliable Narrator! This storytelling standup hybrid questions the credibility of the presenter, and leaves you wondering just what happened and what didn't. We've all been to a comedy show and thought: "Did that really happen?" FIND OUT at this wonderful Event.

Host Tyson Purcell will be joined by: Nick Hart, Charlie Kojis, Dave Nelson, Ken Barns, Matt Jordan, Christine Ferrera

This year's Madison comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Knuckleheads, Devil Radio 92.7, Gallant Knight Limousine Inc., Common Wealth Development, My Break-Up Registry, WallsCoLLC, Audio for the Arts, Ian's Pizza, Working Draft Beer Company, and Tortilleria Zepeda.