Unscripted

press release: This show is a regular show in Madison produced by Madison Indie Comedy that happens at the Bur Oak and combines standup and improv in the most delightful way possible! Comedians perform both a scripted set of written material, and an improvised standup set with crowd-sourced topics. So if you’ve ever been at a comedy show and wanted to hear jokes about something specific, this is your chance! The nature of this show is something that creates a truly unique show-going experience that simply can’t be matched!

Hosted by Shauna Jungdahl

Featuring Seth Davis, Gabe Davis, Nina Davis, Ryan Kushner, David Louis, and John Egan!

$10 at the door, $7 online in advance.

Madison Comedy Week is sponsored by The Sessions at McPike Park, Comedy on State, Knuckleheads, Graduate Hotels, Camp Trippalindee, Gallant Knight Limousine, Herbal Aspect, Madison Indie Comedy, Ian's Pizza, Brittingham Boats, and Audio For The Arts!