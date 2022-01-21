unscripted

media release: THE INSANITY IS WAITING TO HAPPEN, AND YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS IT!

On Friday, January 21, come on out and see how a group of comedians work to make up a thrilling (or…not so thrilling…) stand up set “on the spot” in front of your eyes. The performers will also have a chance to perform their regular, "tested" material, but everything else…is an experience waiting to happen!

The stellar line-up joining the party this month is:

Mo B (Milwaukee)

Siyang Sun (Madison)

Jared Porter (Madison)

Rachel Mac (Milwaukee)

Hosted by: Shauna Jungdahl (Madison)

Friday, January 21 / Doors 7:30pm Show 8pm / Old Sugar Distillery, 931 E Main St, Madison, WI/ Tickets $10 presale on EventBrite, $15 day of event

PER VENUE: MASK UP, PROOF OF VACCINATION OR NEGATIVE COVID TEST RESULT WITHIN 48 HRS

